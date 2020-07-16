Hyderabad: COVID-19 Patients Forced To Share Isolation Ward With Dead Bodies

A shocking incident of COVID-19 patients being forced to share beds with suspected COVID-19 dead bodies has come up at the government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad.



In one of the wards of the hospital's isolation centre, 20 patients were forced to share the space with two dead patients for more than seven hours with hardly any distance, The New Indian Express reported.

A 45-year-old patient, who has been admitted in the OGH for the past three days told the media about his harrowing experience at the ward for COVID-19 suspects, where many patients had to spend hours beside lifeless bodies due to administrative apathy.

"It has been three days and I am somehow holding on. I have been forced to sit beside a dead woman and fight the thought that I would die next," the patient as quoted.

Reportedly, the dead bodies are of patients who had come to the hospital two to four days ago and died before the results came out. As they are still at a suspected stage and results for the same are awaited, the hospital authorities left the bodies in the ward itself.

It is learnt that the hospital is dealing with acute shortage of medical staff, adding to the burden on the limited staff available. This has further led to delays in shifting bodies to the mortuary because the same staff has to attend the surviving patients.

"The protocol is that when a person dies without giving a sample, we let them take the body immediately. However, if samples are given, then the protocol is to wait until the report comes. Usually, in that phase, the body is shifted to the mortuary," a doctor on duty informed the media.

However, other medicos on duty said the delay in shifting bodies to the mortuary is because of shortage of the trolleys to carry them.

The hospital has a shortage of doctors because several of them had tested positive for the virus earlier. The limited doctors on duty are divided into units, each of which is given isolation duty about once a week.

