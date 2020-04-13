News

Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Patient booked For "Attempt To Murder" After Spitting On Doctor

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 13 April 2020 1:37 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Patient booked For "Attempt To Murder" After Spitting On Doctor

Image Credits: The Indian Express

The police said that the 40-year-old committed a serious crime in the wake of several restrictions in force to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

A COVID-19 patient was booked for "attempt to murder" on Sunday, 12 April, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli after he allegedly spat on a doctor treating him at the government hospital in the state, police said.

The police said that the 40-year-old committed a serious crime in the wake of several restrictions in force to prevent the spread of the novel virus. They added that the patient has not been cooperating with the staff ever since his admission in the ward.

On Saturday, the patient also reportedly removed his mask and threw it at the doctor, Firstpost reported.

Tamil Nadu has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. According to India COVID-19 Tracker, as of Monday, April 13, the state has reported 1,075 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 50 have recovered and 11 have died.



Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Major Relief For Firms! Centre Considers Changes To Bankruptcy Law Amid Ongoing Lockdown

NewsMajor Relief For Firms! Centre Considers Changes To Bankruptcy Law Amid Ongoing Lockdown

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Supply 3 Masks Each To Every Resident, Bans Spitting In Public

Good GovernanceCOVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Supply 3 Masks Each To Every Resident, Bans Spitting In Public

Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Patient booked For "Attempt To Murder" After Spitting On Doctor

NewsTamil Nadu: COVID-19 Patient booked For "Attempt To Murder" After Spitting On Doctor

Meet IAS Officer Tina Dabi Who Implemented Bhilwara

NewsMeet IAS Officer Tina Dabi Who Implemented Bhilwara's 'Ruthless Containment' Model To Fight COVID-19

China Imposes Restrictions On Publication Of Research On Origin Of COVID-19

NewsChina Imposes Restrictions On Publication Of Research On Origin Of COVID-19

COVID-19: India Yet To Receive 5 Lakh Rapid Testing Kits From China, A Week After Expected Delivery

NewsCOVID-19: India Yet To Receive 5 Lakh Rapid Testing Kits From China, A Week After Expected Delivery