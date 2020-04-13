Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Patient booked For "Attempt To Murder" After Spitting On Doctor

A COVID-19 patient was booked for "attempt to murder" on Sunday, 12 April, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli after he allegedly spat on a doctor treating him at the government hospital in the state, police said.

The police said that the 40-year-old committed a serious crime in the wake of several restrictions in force to prevent the spread of the novel virus. They added that the patient has not been cooperating with the staff ever since his admission in the ward.

On Saturday, the patient also reportedly removed his mask and threw it at the doctor, Firstpost reported.

Tamil Nadu has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. According to India COVID-19 Tracker, as of Monday, April 13, the state has reported 1,075 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 50 have recovered and 11 have died.