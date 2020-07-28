Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 Patient Allegedly Molested By Doctor In Noida's Jaypee Hospital, Booked

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a doctor at Noida's Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128. The woman was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

The police have now arrested the accused and an FIR has been registered against him. The doctor is a consultant for pulmonary medicine in the hospital, and had been sharing the isolation ward with the woman since July 23 after being tested positive, Times of India reported.

According to the report, he was a part of the hospital's COVID team, treating patients at the IC unit, and is believed to have contracted the virus during that time.

The woman is a third-year student of a college under Delhi University and had been staying alone in the twin-sharing ward of the hospital after testing positive. The doctor had joined two days after her admission.

The woman said that the doctor tried to be friendly with her right from the first day and boasted about having high profile contacts in almost all the hospitals across NCR.

"He would often flaunt how he knew everyone in the hospital. He even told me he had a daughter which made me believe he was a family man and could do no harm. However, two days ago, I got really tired after a 40-minute walk and he offered to check if I had developed a clot in my legs. He pressed my legs that day," the woman told the media.

A day later, the doctor approached her saying that she needed to be checked again for any post-COVID-19 symptoms, as both were to be discharged after a few days. Claiming that blood clot was one of the symptoms, he touched the woman inappropriately.

She called up a relative as she felt uncomfortable, along with another medic, and asked if a COVID patient needed to be checked in a manner the doctor did.

When the woman narrated the whole incident, the family called up the police. The doctor was booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty), Yogesh Malik, Expressway police station SHO informed the media.

The victim's family questioned the hospital authorities as to how they allowed a man to share the ward with her. The woman said that since the time of admission, she had raised complaints about unavailability of the curtains or a barrier between the twin-sharing COVID beds, to which the authorities cited shortage as the reason.

Responding to the incident, spokesperson of Jaypee Hospital said the authorities are cooperating with the police for a thorough investigation into the matter, and the accused doctor is under interrogation.

