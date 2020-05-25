COVID-19: India Among 10 Worst-Affected Nations After 4 Days Of Record Rise

With 6,977 new cases, India registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1,38,845 with 4,021 fatalities. It has put the country at the 10th position on the list of worst-hit nations due to the virus.

The United States with 16,77,819 cases remains the worst-hit country in the world, followed by Brazil (3,65,213), Russia (3,53,427) and Spain (2,82,852).

China, the country where the novel coronavirus originated, is now sitting at the 14th position with 82,985 cases.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 77,103 while 57,720 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Also, a total of 154 COVID-19 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Of the 154 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 58 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight from Tamil Nadu, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Telangana, three each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of coronavirus in the country. It has crossed the 50,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday, May 24.

The state reported its highest single-day spike of 3,041 cases.

A senior health ministry official has reportedly said that around 41.57 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

Also Read: Birds Are Eating Hundreds Of Plastic Bits Every Day: Studies