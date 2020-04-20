News

"COVID-19 Virus Originated In Lab": French Nobel Laureate's Claim Stirs Controversy

Professor Luc Montagnier has claimed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus came from a lab, and is the outcome of an attempt to manufacture a vaccine against the AIDS virus.

Palak Agrawal (Digital Journalist) 
20 April 2020 6:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-20T12:15:42+05:30
Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh | By :  Palak Agrawal  
"COVID-19 Virus Originated In Lab": French Nobel Laureate
Image Credits: Wikimedia

Amid lockdown in several countries due to COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China's Wuhan, an astonishing claim by a French Nobel laureate has stirred controversy.

Scientist Luc Montagnier has claimed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus came from a lab, and is the outcome of an attempt to manufacture a vaccine against the AIDS virus.

He claimed that there is a presence of elements of HIV in the genome of the coronavirus and even elements of the "germ of malaria" are highly suspected, in an interview with French CNews channel and during a podcast interview by Pourquoi Docteur.

Professor Montagnier is one of the scientists who co-discovered HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus).

He was awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the identification of the AIDS virus, with his colleague professor Françoise Barre-Sinoussi.

"The Wuhan city laboratory has specialised in these coronaviruses since the early 2000s. They have expertise in this area," he said, reported Asian Times.

US President Donald Trump last week acknowledged Fox News report that the novel coronavirus may have been accidentally leaked by an intern working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The Fox News, in an exclusive report, based on unnamed sources has claimed that though the virus is a naturally occurring strain among bats and not a bioweapon, it was being studied in Wuhan laboratory.

The initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, the news channel said, adding that the "patient zero" worked at the laboratory. The lab employee was accidentally infected before spreading the disease among the common people outside the lab in Wuhan city.

Also Read: MP: With No Work, Money Or Food, Power Loom Workers Survive On Rice And Chilli To Defeat Hunger

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Bengaluru: This Welfare Association Is Helping Farmers Earn Rs 15000 Per Day

ExclusiveBengaluru: This Welfare Association Is Helping Farmers Earn Rs 15000 Per Day

Gay Men In US Unable To Donate Blood And Plasma Despite New Coronavirus Guidelines

NewsGay Men In US Unable To Donate Blood And Plasma Despite New Coronavirus Guidelines

Maharashtra: Two Sadhus Among Three Men Lynched To Death In Palghar, 110 People Arrested

NewsMaharashtra: Two Sadhus Among Three Men Lynched To Death In Palghar, 110 People Arrested

"COVID-19 Virus Originated In Lab": French Nobel Laureate

News"COVID-19 Virus Originated In Lab": French Nobel Laureate's Claim Stirs Controversy

Spraying People With Disinfectant Physically, Psychologically Harmful: Health Ministry

NewsSpraying People With Disinfectant Physically, Psychologically Harmful: Health Ministry

Mumbai: 49-Yr-Old Man Dies After Eight Hospitals Refuse To Admit Him

NewsMumbai: 49-Yr-Old Man Dies After Eight Hospitals Refuse To Admit Him