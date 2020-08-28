COVID-19: NHRC Seeks Medical Infrastructure Details In Jails, Writes To Prison Heads

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has written to the prison heads of all states and union territories asking them to provide details about the conduction of medical infrastructure in the jails, especially in view of the COVID-19 management.

The statutory body has sent a six-point questionnaire asking about the conditions of the prisons.

"The NHRC has written to DGs and IGs of prisons of all states and UTs to apprise the commission of medical infrastructure and best practices followed there in connection with COVID-19 pandemic and how to tackle the situation," an official as quoted by Bloomberg.

The management heads of these prisons have given time up till August 31 for their response.

Earlier this week, NHRC had announced that jailed activist Varavara Rao's medical report, sent by the Maharashtra government in response to its notices, will be examined by domain experts on its panel.

According to the latest updates, Rao has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Thursday afternoon, where he was admitted on July 19 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He has now been taken back to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai where he was earlier lodged by the NHRC.



