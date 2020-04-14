COVID-19: Post Recovery, Madhya Pradesh Man Faces Harassment, Puts House On Sale

A 28-year-old man from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, who recovered from COVID-19 alleged that his family faced harassment from their neighbours, forcing them to put their house up for sale.

The man had returned from Dubai on March 18 and tested positive for the virus on March 24. He was later discharged from the hospital on April 4. However, after returning home, his family was harassed by their neighbours and the continued social boycott forced the family to put their house on sale.

"We do not want to live in this colony anymore. Some people came to our house in the midnight and hurled abuses asking us to vacate the house and colony," the man's father was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

According to reports, the neighbours' attitude changed after the man tested positive and his father, mother and sister, who were quarantined, came home after their results were negative.

"I recovered from this virus by my own will power and support from doctors and nurses, but I but lost it on the social front," the former COVID-19 patient told media.

"My neighbours had been troubling me ever since I was discharged from the hospital with all sort of rumours and taunt," he said.

He added that the neighbours even made the vegetable and milk vendors stop supply to their house. He further said that life has become extremely difficult and that he was unable to bear the pain of social boycott.

He said that his family was being treated as untouchables and when they pass by their neighbours' houses, they slam their doors.

However, police said that they have not been approached regarding the issue. It claimed that the issues may have been due to an old dispute between the neighbours.

"Before the man tested positive, his family had a tiff with neighbours over roaming outside during the quarantine period. This, possibly, is the reason behind the dispute. We have not taken any complaint as yet. However, we will provide all help to the man's family," Rajesh Chandel, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police, was quoted as saying by News 18.