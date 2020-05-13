COVID-19 Positive Man Parties And Infects Three In Himachal, Booked For Attempt To Murder

A COVID-19 patient in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba has been charged with attempt to murder after he allegedly partied with his friends following his return from another district earlier in May, infecting his two-year-old daughter and two other friends.

DGP S R Mardi said that in a "suicidal act", he allegedly had a liquor party with his friends outside his house. They also shared a cigarette.

"A JBT teacher returned from Ahmedabad to his home in Hamirpur. His wife approached the police saying he was jumping quarantine to go buy liquor, following which he was booked and placed in institutional quarantine," The Indian Express quoted Mardi as saying.

A Hamirpur resident who recently returned from Gujarat has also been booked by police after he called a barber to his house to cut his hair. While the man later tested positive for coronavirus, the barber continued to go to other houses to render his services.

A man who returned from Jaisalmer to Jogindernagar and pitched a tent outside his house to quarantine himself due to absence of vacant room in the house, was praised by the DGP.

As many as six people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 12, including a head constable posted at Panchrukhi police station in Kangra. This is the first time that a police official in the state tested positive.

The police station has been sealed, and for the next two weeks, it will function from the Palampur police station.

