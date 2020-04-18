Uttar Pradesh: Shopkeeper Rapes 23-Yr-Old Woman Who Went To Buy Free Ration, Arrested

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli was allegedly raped by a ration dealer who promised to give her free ration as per government orders.



The woman's husband, a manual labourer, had gone to Punjab to collect his wages. However, after the lockdown was implemented, he got stranded there. Left without any option she approached the local shopkeeper for ration. However, after waiting for several hours, the woman was sent away by the dealer, without giving her ration.