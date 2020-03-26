Republic TV Reporter Heckles ESIC Medical Superintendent, Accuses Him Of Showing Fake ID

A Republic TV reporter was seen heckling an ESIC hospital doctor near DND flyover Noida as he was on his way to work.

The reporter is seen doubting Dr Ashish Singhal's credentials and further accusing him of carrying a fake identity card.

Following the incident Noida's ESIC Hospital put out a statement, on March 24, criticising Republic for harassing one of their doctors for 'violating the lockdown' issued by the state government in light of COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr Anish Singhal, Medical Superintendent of ESIC hospital in Noida was heckeled by @republic tv reporter and also accused him of using Fake ID. https://t.co/vveGX4ijh1 pic.twitter.com/o5SLa0LEDA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 24, 2020

The hospital in its statement clarified that Dr Singhal is the Director and Medical Superintendent of ESIC Hospital, which has the capacity of 300 beds.

"Though the role of the media cannot be undermined, ESIC requests their cooperation and forbearance in these testing times to ensure that the person working in emergency services are not interrupted or inconvenienced in the performance of their duties," the statement reads.

Clarification on reporting by Republic TV on alleged violation of lockdown/curfew by Director(Medical), ESIC Hospital, Noida(Uttar Pradesh)#ESIC #Republictv pic.twitter.com/NHIxFo8TeN — ESIC (@esichq) March 24, 2020

The TV channel flashed the text 'A man shows a fake ID card and tries to venture out' while broadcasting the video of the incident.



Speaking to the camera the reporter reiterates that the doctor violated rules, argued with the police and refused to cooperate. The doctor can be seen frantically trying to prove to the police that he is indeed who he claims to be.

The reporter even goes on to state that the identity card of the doctor is, in reality, an insurance card.

