Coronavirus Lockdown Has Negatively Affected Kid's Well-Being: Study

The onset of COVID-19 has pushed people across the globe to stay confined within the walls of their houses for more than sixty days. This has led to the disruption of the normal lifestyle led by people, however, a study shows that children are the most impacted due to the lockdown.



As per a report by The Indian Express, Myles Faith, PhD, childhood obesity expert and co-author of the study is of the opinion that "the tragic COVID-19 pandemic has collateral effects extending beyond direct viral infection".

According to the study published in University at Buffalo research and conducted by Steven Heymsfield, MD, professor at the Louisiana State University Pennington Biomedical Research Center; and Angelo Pietrobelli, MD, professor at the University of Verona in Italy, they have examined 41 overweight children under confinement throughout March and April in Verona, Italy.

They studied the behaviour pattern of children during the lockdown and compared it with their previous pattern. According to the study, the children slept an extra half hour per day, spent nearly five hours per day in front of the screen, and dramatically increased their consumption of red meat, sugary drinks, and junk foods leading a sharp decrease in their physical activity.

The study also led to the finding that children gained more weight due to unhealthy eating habits during the lockdown. Reportedly, this lifestyle data of children and teenagers regarding diet, activity, and sleep was collected three weeks into Italy's mandatory national lockdown and compared to data on the children gathered in 2019. "School environments provide structure and routine around mealtimes, physical activity and sleep, three predominant lifestyle factors implicated in obesity risk," said Faith.

Adding that "Depending on the duration of the lockdown, the excess weight gained may not be easily reversible and might contribute to obesity during adulthood if healthier behaviours are not re-established. This is because childhood and adolescent obesity tend to track over time and predict weight status as adults," said Faith in a report The Indian Express.

