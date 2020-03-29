COVID-19 Lockdown: Chief Ministers Across India Are Taking To Twitter To Help Stranded Migrant Workers

The worst-hit from the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak are the economically weaker sections of the society, especially the migrant workers. With no means of transport to get to their hometowns, lakhs of migrant workers resorted to treading the journey on foot. With no work and money, many are stranded in various cities and are struggling to find a means for food.

Amid this mass exodus of migrant workers, in a commendable move, Chief Ministers of several states across the country are coordinating on Twitter to lend a helping hand to those stranded. While many appealed for helping their citizens stranded in other states, the CMs of the respective states were quick to respond. Within no time, the workers were provided with food and shelter. Delhi "Lakhs of Delhi residents have come from other states. CMs and people from those states have been writing to me to help these people. I want to assure all - migrants in Delhi are Delhiites. They're our responsibility. We will do everything in our capacity to help them," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in assurance to all CMs across the country.

On March 26, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren shared a video of migrant workers from his state stranded in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi and appealed to Kejriwal to help them. In the video, the workers say that they have been living on just biscuits and water. "मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी से आग्रह है मालवीय नगर में फँसे झारखण्ड के मेरे साथी भाईयों की मदद करे।," Soren tweeted.

The very next day, Malviya Nagar MLA Adv. Somnath Bharti responded to Soren's tweet to say that all the workers are safe and will remain under his responsibility.

Sharing the tweet, Kejriwal said, "@HemantSorenJMM ji, दिल्ली में रहने वाला झारखंड का एक एक व्यक्ति हमारा अपना है। आप उनकी बिलकुल चिंता मत कीजिए।"

Further, in response to another Tweet by the Jharkhand CM seeking Kejriwal's help for the workers stranded in New Delhi, Kejriwal assured that they would be given meals twice in the day. "हेमंत सोरेन जी, मैं वहां के जिलाधिकारी को निर्देश दे रहा हूँ कि झारखंड से आए हुए हमारे इन भाइयों को दो वक्त का खाना मिले। दिल्ली में हम कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि कोई भी व्यक्ति भूखा न रहें।" Kejriwal tweeted.

In another incident in New Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of opposition in Bihar, on March 27, appealed to the Delhi CM to help over 50 migrant workers from Bihar who were stranded in Sadar Bazar, Delhi, with no food. Soon, Atishi Marlena tweeted to say that they were provided with dry ration.

Chattisgarh When former Gujarat MP Rajeev Satav tweeted to Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to help Gujarat citizens stranded in Chattisgarh, Baghel was quick to respond and said that he has instructed officers to "take proper care of the guests."

On March 24, Jharkhand CM had reached out to Baghel to help the people of Jharkhand trapped in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. Baghel assured him that the workers were provided with food and arrangements were being made to take them to the Jharkhand border. "@HemantSorenJMM जी चिंता न करें। उनके भोजन आदि का इंतज़ाम कर दिया है। जब तक बिलासपुर में हैं उनका हम ध्यान रखेंगे।" Baghel tweeted.

Maharashtra On March 25, Jharkhand CM took to Twitter to reach out to Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Maharashtra, to help 63 people from Jharkhand trapped in Navi Mumbai. Within hours, Thackeray reverted to say that he has instructed the concerned district collector to provide all the required help to the people of Jharkhand. "मैंने संबंधित जिला कलेक्टर को झारखंड के भाइयों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने और आवश्यक सहायता करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।" Thackeray tweeted.

In another incident in the state, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had sought Thackeray's intervention in helping devotees from Punjab who were stranded in Nanded. The pilgrims were provided with food and stay.

"@capt_amarinder ji the Nanded Administration has taken care of their stay & safety in Nanded & their food has been taken care of by the Gurudwara Board," the Maharashtra CM tweeted.

@capt_amarinder ji the Nanded Administration has taken care of their stay & safety in Nanded & their food has been taken care of by the Gurudwara Board. https://t.co/0Tk4U1R8o7 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 26, 2020

Jharkhand In Jharkhand, the state government has nominated Senior IAS officers as respective State Nodal Officers to coordinate relief and support to all those from Jharkhand stuck in various states. "We are trying our best to reach out to those stranded across the country. The State Govt has nominated Senior IAS officers as respective State Nodal Officers, who are coordinating all possible relief & support to all our brothers & sisters stuck across all the states," CM Hemant Soren tweeted. "Earnest request to all Chief Ministers to direct their officers to respond to support requests from our state nodal officers," he added.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Soren has been at the forefront to ensure that workers from Jharkhand, stranded in various parts of the country, received sufficient help. For this, he has been diligently appealing to his counterparts across the nation.

