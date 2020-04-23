News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi-Noida Border Sealed, Essential Services Exempted

Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate has said that violators will face punitive action under sections 51 and 60 of the National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Logical Indian Crew
23 April 2020 12:31 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-23T18:11:06+05:30
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Image Source: Prabhat Khabar (Representational)

Citing multiple cases of coronavirus in the district with connection to Delhi, Noida authorities have sealed the border to the hilt, with the national capital until further notice.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate, Suhas Yathiraj, said that the border was sealed on Tuesday night to prevent & control the coronavirus pandemic. However, some exceptions will be made for those rendering essential services and workers who are directly involved in containing the outbreak. He stated that violators will face punitive action under sections 51 and 60 of the National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi being one of the worst-hit states, has over 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 whereas Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 100 cases, which falls under worst affected districts.

"In the last few days, many people in Gautam Buddha Nagar have tested positive for coronavirus who have been related to Delhi for some reason. The report from the medical department makes it clear that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Therefore, the movement between these two cities is completely banned in the wider public interest until further orders," the order by the district magistrate read.

He further tweeted, "As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight COVID 19, we are closing Delhi-Gautam Buddh Nagar or Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate."

Exemptions to some service providers, to this travel ban, along with required authorisations, have also been listed in the order; Media personnel who have government-issued passes for movement, as well as specialist doctors who are officially registered for emergency services in Gautam Buddh Nagar, scroll reported.

