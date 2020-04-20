"COVID-19 Does Not See Race, Religion or Caste Before Striking": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that the COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone irrespective of the religion, caste or colour.

In a LinkedIn post, PM Modi said, "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together."

He emphasized that the world is not fighting separate battles, but combating a common challenge and that the future will be about togetherness and resilience.

Describing the global transformation that is taking place due to the novel coronavirus, he said that the society is going through a fundamental shift, adopting digitalisation in work culture and corporate decision making.

"Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room," he wrote.

The Prime Minister further stated that since the world is in pursuit of new business models, it is an opportunity for India to lead the way with technological advancements that provide solutions to global challenges.

He explained his concept of 'vowels of the new normal' which would become an inevitable part of any business model in the post-COVID period.

Adaptability:

Stressing on developing adaptable business models, PM Modi opined that such strategies need to be evolved that would allow businesses and commerce to move faster without a loss of life or collapse in the economy even during the time of crisis.

Efficiency:

As the work process gets redefined, so does the meaning of being efficient. He pointed out that during and post-pandemic period would not be about the amount of time being spent in an office, but on completing a task in specified time.

Productivity and efficiency would no longer be measured by hours, but by the amount of work completed.

Inclusivity:

The Prime Minister went on to explain the way COVID-19 has made the countries rethink about their strategic investments.

In this regard, he wrote how governments should focus on providing health solutions at low cost and large scale.

Society should work in developing technologies and practises that reduce the negative impact on the planet.

Opportunity:

PM Modi asserted that every crisis brings opportunities into the picture and India must be ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world.

The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application, the PM said.

"They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind," he said.

Universalism:

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," he added.

