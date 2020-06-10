Bursting The Balloon OF COVID-19 Figures



We are generally consuming the absolute data points, which adds on to the lack of understanding about COVID-19 and distrust on the impact of institutional measures to control the spread. However, basic statistics tells us that the essence lies in relative numbers. It helps to view and analyze the figures in a context and provides a perspective. For instance, starting from five cases on day 1, say we reach 9 cases on day 2. Then, though the absolute number of cases reaches 9 on day two, the marginal increase in cases is only 4 cases. Applying this logic to the day-wise COVID data points, we take into account the marginal increase rather than the absolute day-wise numbers. The marginal cases have shown an increase with a lot of fluctuations. But, a more revealing and relieving picture is produced by analyses of the growth rate of active COVID-19 cases. As shown in graph 1, starting from March 14, we find that the percentage of the growth rate of active cases has significantly fallen by May 15. This implies that though the spread of COVID-19 is increasing, the speed or the rate of its spread has diminished to a large extent.

The spread of virus did not occur in a uniform manner, that is, the cases did not grow like from 2 to 4, 4 to 8, and so on. It rather exploded like 1 to 5, 5 to 15, 15 to 50, and hence, one infected person has the potential of spreading the virus to many more people. This, we call in mathematical language as the exponential spread of COVID-19. Like other countries, the purpose of lockdown in India was to hinder this exponential growth. Fortunately, moreover, as mentioned by the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, the doubling time, that is, the time required for the COVID-19 cases to increase from, say five to ten, has grown from almost 5 days on 22 March to 13.6 days now. Our further growth rate analysis of COVID-19 data shows similar results. Other than active cases, the confirmed COVID-19 cases include recovered cases as well as deaths

We analyze these variables in relative terms as well. The mortality rate obtained by dividing the number of deaths in a day to the total number of confirmed cases, reveals again relieving figures, with the graph gradually yet consistently, tapering off. However, when the audience is subjected to the information on huge positive jumps in the absolute numbers of cases (like from 2871 on May 16 to 3025 on May 17), it is likely to generate more distress among the people.

To put it into perspective, the impact generated by the absolute numbers may not be very comforting for the people, rather very beguiling, to say the least. For example, in figure 3, a glance at the absolute number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 would present an apparently gloomy picture of ballooning up of the death cases, indicating further deterioration of the conditions. However, it hides the correct qualitative information about the improvement in the scenario. On the other hand, the graph showing the dampening off per day decrease in mortality provides an accurate depiction of the situation, showing how the speed at which deaths are taking place has been decreasing. This also strengthens the confidence that lockdown has been effective in controlling the spread at the least.



Besides, the narrative on COVID-19 figures needs to emphasize more on the recovered cases. A piece of positive news is again delivered by graph 4. The percentage of people who have recovered amongst the confirmed cases has shown almost a consistent increase since April 23rd. It implies that out of the total number of confirmed cases, more and more people have been recovering. The graph shows almost a steep rise in the percentage of people recovered.



Another essential way to understand the situation is to look at the ratio of recovered cases to deaths. The ratio, and hence the graph should increase if either the numerator, that is, recovered cases increase, or the denominator, that is, the death rate decreases. We find that the graph has shown a strict rise, indicating the increasing levels of recoverability to deaths. On average, over 2 months, from 14th March to 15th May, we find 8 out of 9 coronavirus patients have recovered.



However, as mentioned, the popular narrative is not taking into account these simple yet more revealing figures about the COVID-19 situation. The fact that the spread of COVID reached an almost exponential growth rate in India, with the stress on "flattening the curve" jargon has been made popular among the masses. However, it is essential to discuss the efficacy of lockdown in controlling the spread while presenting it as a stylized fact. More testing has helped to identify more COVID-19 cases, thus increasing the total number of confirmed cases. However, it is important to understand these numbers in relation to each other, rather than in isolation, to make sense of the improvement in the situation brought up by concerted efforts at various levels of governments and other organizations.

The continuous rise in COVID-19 spread, with recent figures crossing 2.5 lakh cases, has brought further dismay amongst the already struggling for survival as well as the home-quarantined sections of the society. This has made a common person question the efficacy of lockdown and the possible prospects of moving toward normalisation. Amid the rising COVID-19 related figures slapped into our faces every other hour, it becomes pertinent to understand the sense made by these ostensibly ever-increasing numbers.