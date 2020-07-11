COVID-19 Cases In India Rose From 7 Lakh To 8 Lakh In Just Three Days, Govt Denies Community Transmission

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has touched the eight lakh mark with 7,484 cases added in the last 24 hours. The number of cases rose from seven lakh to eight lakh in just three days, the tally is now at 8,01,286.



Maharashtra has reported the highest cases with 2,30,599, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,30,261 and Delhi with 1,07,051.

According to an NDTV article, Maharashtra is facing a shortage of life-saving drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab which have been effective in the treatment of COVID-19. The state government has stated that they are getting in touch with suppliers to boost supplies.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, preceded by Brazil and Unites States.

The government has repeatedly denied any community transmission in the country.

7 Lakh to 8 Lakh Cases in 3 Days

The first 1 lakh cases had been reported after 110 days since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country while it took just 52 days more to go past the eight lakh-mark.

According to the ministry, from 2.82% a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72% which is lower than that of many other countries. The ministry added that the fatality rate in 30 states and Union Territories is lower than the national average.

There are 30 states and UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average which includes Kerala (0.41%), Jharkhand (0.71), Bihar (0.82), Telangana (1.07), Tamil Nadu (1.39), Haryana (1.48), Rajasthan (2.18), Punjab (2.56) and Uttar Pradesh (2.66).

Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero case fatality rate.

18 states and UTs have reported a recovery rate more than the national average, these include West Bengal (64.94), UP (65.28), Odisha (66.13), Jharkhand (68.02), Punjab (69.26), Bihar (70.40), Gujarat (70.72), Madhya Pradesh (74.85), Haryana (74.91), Rajasthan (75.65) and Delhi (76.81).

So far a total of 21,604 deaths have been reported, Maharashtra tops the tally with 9,667 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,258 deaths, Gujarat with 2,008, Tamil Nadu with 1,765, Uttar Pradesh with 862, West Bengal with 854, Madhya Pradesh with 634, Rajasthan with 491 and Karnataka with 486.

Also Read: Delhi: 16-Yr-Old Twins, Friends Run COVID-19 Relief Helpline For Those In Distress