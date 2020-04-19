COVID-19 Cases In India Surpass 15,000-Mark, Death Toll Crosses 500 Amid Lockdown 2.0

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise and has reached 15,712. The death toll due to the deadly virus stands at 507 according to the Union Health Ministry.

These numbers include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients who have either been cured or discharged and one migrated person.

The official data reports of 1,329 confirmed cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With close to 3,600 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state in the country.

Addressing the media on the coronavirus situation in the country, Union Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal said that the mortality rate in India is 3.3 per cent, nearly 20 times less than the global rate. Majority of the deaths were reported of individuals above 60 years of age.

He also informed that the recovery rate is improving, which stood at 14.20 per cent on Sunday morning, an improvement from 13.85 per cent on Saturday.

Recovery rate shows the number of people who have successfully recovered from the illness.

He further said that 22 new districts in 12 states have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.

"A total of 372,123 samples from 354,969 individuals have been tested till 9 pm on 18 April. Of these, 16,365 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," Agarwal said.

"A total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till Saturday morning are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation," he added.

The nodal body monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country has also expressed that India may touch its peak in the number of cases in the first week of May, after which the number is expected to decline.

Also Read: 5 Crore Roadside Hawkers Might Face 'Financial Pandemic' Due To Lockdown: National Hawkers Federation