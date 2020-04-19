News

COVID-19 Cases In India Surpass 15,000-Mark, Death Toll Crosses 500 Amid Lockdown 2.0

By :  Palak Agrawal  
India   |   Published : 19 April 2020 5:56 AM GMT
COVID-19 Cases In India Surpass 15,000-Mark, Death Toll Crosses 500 Amid Lockdown 2.0
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal body monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country has expressed that India may touch its peak in the number of cases in the first week of May, after which the number is expected to decline.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise and has reached 15,712. The death toll due to the deadly virus stands at 507 according to the Union Health Ministry.

These numbers include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients who have either been cured or discharged and one migrated person.

The official data reports of 1,329 confirmed cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With close to 3,600 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state in the country.

Addressing the media on the coronavirus situation in the country, Union Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal said that the mortality rate in India is 3.3 per cent, nearly 20 times less than the global rate. Majority of the deaths were reported of individuals above 60 years of age.

He also informed that the recovery rate is improving, which stood at 14.20 per cent on Sunday morning, an improvement from 13.85 per cent on Saturday.

Recovery rate shows the number of people who have successfully recovered from the illness.

He further said that 22 new districts in 12 states have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.

"A total of 372,123 samples from 354,969 individuals have been tested till 9 pm on 18 April. Of these, 16,365 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," Agarwal said.

"A total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till Saturday morning are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation," he added.

The nodal body monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country has also expressed that India may touch its peak in the number of cases in the first week of May, after which the number is expected to decline.

Also Read: 5 Crore Roadside Hawkers Might Face 'Financial Pandemic' Due To Lockdown: National Hawkers Federation

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Centre Revises Foreign Direct Investment Policy After Chinese Bank Raises Stake In HDFC

NewsCentre Revises Foreign Direct Investment Policy After Chinese Bank Raises Stake In HDFC

No Access To Mandis Hit Farmers Supply Chain, Continue To Suffer Amid Lockdown

NewsNo Access To Mandis Hit Farmers Supply Chain, Continue To Suffer Amid Lockdown

Government Lifts Export Restrictions On Formulations Made From Paracetamol

NewsGovernment Lifts Export Restrictions On Formulations Made From Paracetamol

MP: With No Work, Money Or Food, Power Loom Workers Survive On Rice And Chilli To Defeat Hunger

ExclusiveMP: With No Work, Money Or Food, Power Loom Workers Survive On Rice And Chilli To Defeat Hunger

Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Each For 12 Lakh Construction Workers Amid Lockdown

NewsMaharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Each For 12 Lakh Construction Workers Amid Lockdown

COVID-19 Cases In India Surpass 15,000-Mark, Death Toll Crosses 500 Amid Lockdown 2.0

NewsCOVID-19 Cases In India Surpass 15,000-Mark, Death Toll Crosses 500 Amid Lockdown 2.0