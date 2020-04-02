COVID-19 Outbreak: Mob Attacks Healthcare Workers In Indore

Healthcare workers and civic officials were beaten up by angry locals in a neighbourhood located in Indore, in Madhya Pradesh on April 1, during their visit to screen residents for signs of the novel coronavirus infection, COVID-19.

According to an NDTV report, two women doctors were injured in the attack and had to be rescued by police.

In the disturbing footage of the attack that has now emerged, two healthcare workers dressed in light blue PPE (personal protective equipment) suits can be seen running away from a small group of locals who are pelting stones and something resembling a large piece of plastic at them.

In the video clip, a small group of local people form a mob of about 100 angry residents shouting abuses, throwing sticks and stones and chasing them down the narrow lane.



Reportedly, at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed at Taat Patti Bakhal of Indore, which is also one of two COVID-19 hotspots in the city, and as many as 54 families have been isolated despite resistance from locals.

Amongst all the coronavirus cases reported from Madhya Pradesh so far, Indore alone accounts for 76 per cent. There are 93 active cases in the state where 7 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19; the seventh is reportedly a 65-year-old woman but the Health Ministry is yet to confirm.

PM Modi has appealed to the people to not mistreat the country's doctors and healthcare workers as they fight relentlessly against one the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. He hailed the doctors "incarnations of God" and said those harassing them would face police action.

"In this hour of crisis, those in white coats are the incarnation of God. Today they are saving lives, putting their own lives in danger," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying while interacting via video link with the people of his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called those treating COVID-19 patients were "no less than soldiers protecting the country". CM Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 crore to families of healthcare workers who died while dealing with the coronavirus cases.

A medical cover of Rs 50 crore for those at the forefront of the fight against the deadly virus, was declared by the centre last week. The medical insurance cover was a part of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

