Delhi Couple Deboarded From Rajdhani Train After Home Quarantine Stamp Identified

In a shocking incident, the railways deboarded a couple from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday, March 21, after co-passengers identified a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand.

The Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad in Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am, a co-passenger saw a quarantine mark on the husband's hand when he went to wash his hands.

Authorities are expected to put a necessary quarantine mark on suspected coronavirus inidividuals for identification.

After the co-passengers informed the authorities on train about the couple, the train was stopped and the couple was rushed to a hospital.

The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked and the air conditioning was also turned off.

The Railways has reported two more incidents where people who were asked to remain in home quarantine were found travelling. Of the total people detected, 12 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid the growing COVID-19 scare across the country, the railways have urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens.

