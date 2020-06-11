COVID-19: Couple Gets Married At Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border To Avoid Interstate Travel, Officials Make Arrangements

Amid the coronavirus crisis which has brought the lives of several to a halt, a groom from Tamil Nadu wed his bride from Kerala at the border of the two states, with officials helping them with the set-up.

The officials provided the couple with sanitised garlands, and ensured they sanitised their hands now and then.

While Priyanka is a resident of Munnar in Idukki, Robinson is a native of Coimbatore.

They arranged the wedding at the border because in times of this crisis, not all family members would get passes. To add to that, anyone who travels from one state to another would have to be under home quarantine for the next two weeks.

A cloth mat was rolled out as the mandapam (stage) on the road, while officials also arranged other items like a lamp and fruits, reported The News Minute.

Social distancing norms were maintained as the families of both the bride and the groom stood away from the couple.

The duo had masks on at all times.

The unique event aided by the Chinnar check-post and forest officials in Kerala's Idukki district is winning hearts on social media.

