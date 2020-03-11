Countries Seal Borders, Ban Entry On Foreigners To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserted that with the coronavirus gaining a foothold in several countries, the threat of a pandemic has now become "very real".

The virus has infected more than 119,294 people around the world, and the death toll from the outbreak has risen to 4300. Four countries that account for nearly 93 per cent of the cases are China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran, said the WHO director-general. In the wake of the coronavirus panic, a number of countries have sealed the borders and imposed a ban on foreign tourists to prevent the spreading of the disease.

India

India shares borders with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, and China. Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have banned entry to all foreigners for now.

India has cancelled visas to foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or after February 1. Also, visas granted to citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan after March 3, have been withdrawn. Passengers traveling from/returning from Italy or the Republic of Korea and wishing to enter India are required to produce a coronavirus-free certificate from the health authorities of those countries.

Mizoram's border with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed, and entry of the foreigners will be banned to prevent the spread of the virus, informed State Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, reported, News18.



Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh. Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur, and Tripura. However, entry from Myanmar will be allowed at Zokhawthar for senior officials.

The state health department informed that at least 67 people have been quarantined at their homes as a precautionary measure although they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

Italy

The authorities in Italy have imposed restrictions on travel from the north to the entire country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported Al Jazeera. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced that the only travel permitted will be for proven work reasons, for health conditions or other cases of necessity.

As of Monday, over 1,800 more confirmed cases were reported in Italy, taking the national total to 9,172. The number of deaths due to the virus also increased by 97 to 463, in total.

Iraq

Iraqi authorities have ordered the closure of one of the major religious cities, as part of precautionary measures to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Iraq's Najaf province which is home to holy Muslim Shia shrines will be closed for a week to all non-residents starting on Wednesday, the state news agency reported.

The country has also banned all public gatherings, asking citizens to avoid visiting sacred cities and sites to stop the spread of the coronavirus in public spaces.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked all the citizens returning from abroad to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of the virus. Israel has barred entry to almost all non-residents of the Jewish state arriving from France, Germany, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The new measures are added to the existing restrictions imposed on arrivals from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, Japan, and Italy.

Qatar

Qatar had banned travellers from another 14 countries, the country's Ministry of Health announced on March 9.

The ban covers Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Thailand.

Bhutan

After Bhutan confirmed its first case of coronavirus, it has banned tourists from any part of the world from entering the country for a period of two weeks.

