Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Rises To 1,765 In China, Two More Indians On Japanese Cruise Ship Test Positive
After 100 more died in China's Hubei province due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the death toll in the country rose to 1,765 on Monday, February 17. The province also reported 1,933 new cases of the virus on Sunday, taking the total confirmed cases to over 70,400.
Outside China, around 780 infections have been reported in nearly 30 locations. Meanwhile, 2 more Indians aboard the cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the deadly virus. Earlier, three Indian crew members had tested positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, 355 people on the ship are infected with the virus.
"Over the last 2 days, 137 new cases on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVIDー19, including two Indian nationals, taken to onshore medical facilities for treatment. Three other Indian crew members, receiving treatment are responding well, with no fever or pain," the Indian Embassy tweeted on Sunday.
Earlier, the Embassy had said that the condition of the three infected Indians was improving and that it will provide all assistance to its nationals to return home after they tested negative in the final test for the virus. It also said that it was making efforts for de-boarding of all the Indians after the quarantine period came to an end.
"Final tests for #COVIDー19 on #DiamondPrincess begins 17 Feb, to continue over multiple days. Hoping our Indian nationals - braving the situation, to test negative, allowing them to travel back HOME. @IndianEmbTokyo stands ready for all possible assistance," the Embassy said in the tweet.
The ship, Diamond Princess, that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month, has a total of 3,711 people on board, including 138 Indians - 132 crew and 6 passengers. The ship was quarantined after a passenger who had de-boarded the ship last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus.
Meanwhile, the United States on Sunday evacuated 400 of its citizens from the cruise ship. However, only those who are not infected will be allowed to fly back home. Around 40 of the infected citizens will be sent to hospitals in Japan.
Meanwhile, all 406 Indians, who were evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, have tested negative for the virus in the latest sample testing. All the people who are currently housed at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Delhi will be discharged in a phased manner from Monday based as per medical procedures and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.
On February 1 and 2, a total of 650 people were evacuated in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft following the coronavirus outbreak. While 406 of these, including seven Maldives citizens, are under quarantine at the ITBP facility, rest are at an Army centre at Manesar in Haryana.