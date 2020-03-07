Coronavirus Outbreak: Number Of Cases In India Rises To 31, Surpass 100,000 Globally

The total number of patients infected by the coronavirus or COVID-19 in India now stands at 31 after a man from Delhi with a recent travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive for the virus on Friday, March 6.



On Thursday, a Ghaziabad resident, with a recent travel history to Iran, had tested positive. As of today, there are 17 cases in Jaipur - including 16 Italian tourists 6 in Agra, 3 in Kerala, 2 in Delhi, and one each in Telangana, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

The first three cases reported in Kerala, have since recovered. On Wednesday, Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja told ANI that the condition of the three students are stable at home and are free to mover around as their isolation period is over.

The test results of 68 people who had come in contact with the Italian couple, who tested positive for the virus early this week, have come out negative. In Manipur, 10 out of the 12 suspected cases of the virus tested negative. The other two results are awaited.

Two people from Telangana suspected of the coronavirus have also tested negative. The five people who were kept in the isolation wards of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on suspected cases of the virus have also tested negative.

However, tests reports of the two suspected patients from Jammu showed a high probability of them testing positive.

Globally, there are over 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 3,380 have died. In China, over 3,000 people have died from the virus, and there are over 80,000 confirmed cases. Outside China, South Korea has the highest number of cases with 6,284 infections and 42 deaths. Iran has 4,747infections and 124 deaths and Italy 4,636 infections and 197 deaths, making them the next worst-affected. All Italian schools and universities will be shut till March 15.

Across the globe, over 56,000 people have also recovered from the novel virus.

Health Ministry Issues Advisory To Avoid Mass Gatherings

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised people to avoid or postpone mass gatherings until the spread of the virus is brought under control.

"In case any such mass gatherings are organized, states may take necessary action to guide the organizers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases and influenza-like illness (ILI) including COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry has also made it mandatory for all international passengers, irrespective of nationality, to undergo medical screening.