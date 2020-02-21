News

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Jumps To 2,236 In China, All Infected In India Discharged

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 21 Feb 2020 7:40 AM GMT
Coronavirus Update Death Toll 2,236

Image Credits: India TV

India's first coronavirus patient who was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur was discharged on Thursday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in China rose to 2,236 as of Friday, February 21 after 118 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Of the total deaths, 115 deaths were reported from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Hubei also reported 411 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, compared to 349 the previous day. While the province's total number of cases rose to 62,442, the overall confirmed cases in China climbed to 75,685, reported The Economic Times.

Beijing also reported 1,109 new cases, up from 349 the previous day. Outside China, the number of deaths rose to 11.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported its first death. With 52 more cases, the country's overall toll reached 156, making South Korea the worst-infected country outside China. As 41 of the 52 cases were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu, South Korea's central government declared the area a "special management zone" on Friday morning.

Two people who were evacuated from the quarantined Japanese cruise ship - Diamond Princess - tested positive for the deadly virus in Australia. The country had evacuated 170 citizens from the ship on Thursday, February 20.

Furthermore, Japan's health ministry on Thursday said that two elderly passengers of the ship, who were hospitalised with the infection have died. Till date, 634 people on board the vessel have tested positive for the virus, including 8 Indians.

Meanwhile, India's first coronavirus patient who was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur was discharged on Thursday. With this, all three patients infected with the virus in the country - all reported from Kerala - have recovered from the virus. The other two students had been discharged earlier after their final tests for the virus turned negative.

"The health condition of the third patient at Thrissur Medical College Hospital is satisfactory. The second consecutive test result of the blood sample of the student, sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, has returned negative," Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja had said in a release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Air India has cancelled flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong till June 30.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: India To Send Medical Supplies To China As Death Toll Nears 1900

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Jamia Student Injured In Shooting Might File Defamation Case Against News18 India For Peddling Fake News

ExclusiveJamia Student Injured In Shooting Might File Defamation Case Against News18 India For Peddling Fake News

Will Make

NewsWill Make 'Tremendous' Trade Deal With India, Says U.S. President Trump Ahead Of His Maiden Visit To India

Waris Pathan Statements

News'We Are 15 Crore But Can Be Bigger Force Than 100 Crore': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan's Statement Triggers Furore

Government Plans To Raise OBC

NewsGovernment Plans To Raise OBC 'Creamy Layer' Income Limit From ₹8 Lakh To ₹12 Lakh Per Annum

What Is National Security Act? Here Is All You Need To Know

TLI ExplainsWhat Is National Security Act? Here Is All You Need To Know

7 Unusual Things India Is Doing Ahead Of "Brief But Intense" Trump Visit

News7 Unusual Things India Is Doing Ahead Of "Brief But Intense" Trump Visit