News

Coronavirus: Over 10 Lakh South Koreans Sign Petition To Impeach President Moon Jae-in 's Response To Outbreak

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 27 Feb 2020 10:37 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-27T17:45:49+05:30
Coronavirus South Korea

Image Credits: Wikipedia

For an official response from Blue House, the president's administration, the petition should garner 200,000 signatures in a month.

Around 1,017,689 South Korean citizens have signed a petition seeking President Moon Jae-in's impeachment over his handling of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in the country as of Thursday afternoon. The number of signees increased twice from 4 lakh on Wednesday morning, showing the growing discontent among the public.

The petition started on February 4 on the presidential site. For an official response from Blue House, the president's administration, the petition should garner 200,000 signatures in a month.

The author of the petition criticised Moon for sending protective masks to China, instead of banning visitors from the country.

"We cannot just watch this catastrophe anymore… I call for impeachment," the petitioner wrote.

Outside China, where the virus originated from, South Korea has reported the largest outbreak of the virus. At present, the country has 1,766 confirmed cases of the virus, after 171 new cases were reported on Thursday morning. As of now, 13 South Korean citizens have also died because of the virus.

Across the world, the death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed 2,800, and the number of cases reached 82,000. In China, 2,747 people have died from the virus and over 78,000 infected.

Meanwhile, earlier today, special flights of the Indian Air Force and Air India evacuated foreigners and Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, and quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan.

The special IAF flight that returned to India with 76 Indian nationals had 23 from Bangladesh, six from China, two each from Myanmar and Maldives and one each from South Africa, USA and Madagascar on board. Following their thermal screening, the evacuees are being kept in the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: IAF, Air India Evacuate 112 From Wuhan, Cruise Ship In Japan

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Coronavirus South Korea

NewsCoronavirus: Over 10 Lakh South Koreans Sign Petition To Impeach President Moon Jae-in 's Response To Outbreak

Hotstar Blocks John Oliver

NewsHotstar Blocks John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight' Episode That Criticised PM Modi

"Weigh The Waste, Feed A Child": This Coorg Resort Charges Guests For Wasting Food, Uses Funds To Feed Orphans

Exclusive"Weigh The Waste, Feed A Child": This Coorg Resort Charges Guests For Wasting Food, Uses Funds To Feed Orphans

Fact Check: Is The Bullied Quaden Bayles 18 Years Old?

Fact CheckFact Check: Is The Bullied Quaden Bayles 18 Years Old?

Delhi Violence: Death Toll Hits 34, Police Says

NewsDelhi Violence: Death Toll Hits 34, Police Says 'Situation Returning To Normal'

In Cancer Affected Malwa Region Of Punjab, Over 2000 Women Say No To Pesticides, Start Organic Farming

ExclusiveIn Cancer Affected Malwa Region Of Punjab, Over 2000 Women Say No To Pesticides, Start Organic Farming