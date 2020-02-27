Coronavirus: Over 10 Lakh South Koreans Sign Petition To Impeach President Moon Jae-in 's Response To Outbreak

Around 1,017,689 South Korean citizens have signed a petition seeking President Moon Jae-in's impeachment over his handling of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in the country as of Thursday afternoon. The number of signees increased twice from 4 lakh on Wednesday morning, showing the growing discontent among the public.

The petition started on February 4 on the presidential site. For an official response from Blue House, the president's administration, the petition should garner 200,000 signatures in a month.

The author of the petition criticised Moon for sending protective masks to China, instead of banning visitors from the country.

"We cannot just watch this catastrophe anymore… I call for impeachment," the petitioner wrote.

