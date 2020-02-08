Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Crosses 700 Mark After 86 Deaths On Friday; Kerala Lifts State Emergency

The death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic in China reached 722 on February 7 with 86 deaths in a single day, surpassing the total number of deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003. The number of deaths from the SARS outbreak were totalling up to nearly 650 in 2002-2003.

Most deaths are reported from Wuhan in China's Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak. As the virus spreads further, health experts have warned of mask shortages.

The first death of a foreigner due to the virus was reported from the United States on February 6 after 60-year-old US citizen died due to the virus at Jinyintian Hospital, in Wuhan. Meanwhile, Japan has also reported its first death suspected due to coronavirus in Wuhan on Saturday.

However, Kerala lifted the state health emergency. After three coronavirus cases were identified last week, the state government had announced a state calamity but on Friday, February 7, the government lifted health emergency after a meeting with the top health authorities of the state.

In the meeting, they found that everything is 'under control' and none of the cases under observation had turned positive.

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said that of the 72 people who returned from Wuhan, 67 of the results have come out negative.

"After February 3, there has been no fresh positive cases and the three patients who tested positive are on the road to recovery. Moreover, all those who have come in close contact with the three positive patients, who are under close observation, are fine. Hence it has been decided to lift the emergency," she said.

"However, the caution will continue and all those under observation will continue to be observed till they complete 28 days. All the control rooms that have been opened across the state will continue their work," added Shailaja.

