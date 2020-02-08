News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Crosses 700 Mark After 86 Deaths On Friday; Kerala Lifts State Emergency

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 8 Feb 2020 9:38 AM GMT
Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Crosses 700 Mark After 86 Deaths On Friday; Kerala Lifts State Emergency

Image Credit: Financial Express

Out of the 72 students who returned to Kerala from Wuhan, 67 have been tested 'negative' for the virus.

The death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic in China reached 722 on February 7 with 86 deaths in a single day, surpassing the total number of deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003. The number of deaths from the SARS outbreak were totalling up to nearly 650 in 2002-2003.

Most deaths are reported from Wuhan in China's Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak. As the virus spreads further, health experts have warned of mask shortages.

The first death of a foreigner due to the virus was reported from the United States on February 6 after 60-year-old US citizen died due to the virus at Jinyintian Hospital, in Wuhan. Meanwhile, Japan has also reported its first death suspected due to coronavirus in Wuhan on Saturday.

However, Kerala lifted the state health emergency. After three coronavirus cases were identified last week, the state government had announced a state calamity but on Friday, February 7, the government lifted health emergency after a meeting with the top health authorities of the state.

In the meeting, they found that everything is 'under control' and none of the cases under observation had turned positive.

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said that of the 72 people who returned from Wuhan, 67 of the results have come out negative.

"After February 3, there has been no fresh positive cases and the three patients who tested positive are on the road to recovery. Moreover, all those who have come in close contact with the three positive patients, who are under close observation, are fine. Hence it has been decided to lift the emergency," she said.

"However, the caution will continue and all those under observation will continue to be observed till they complete 28 days. All the control rooms that have been opened across the state will continue their work," added Shailaja.

Also Read: Indian Govt 'Can Consider' Evacuating Pakistani Students Stuck In Coronavirus Hit China

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Set To Come Back To Power

NewsDelhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Set To Come Back To Power

News'Congratulations On Your Commercialism': Kashmiri Pandit Woman Lashes Out At 'Shikara' Director

17-year-old Kashmiri Boy Succumbs To Injuries After Being Assaulted By Coworkers In Jaipur

News17-year-old Kashmiri Boy Succumbs To Injuries After Being Assaulted By Coworkers In Jaipur

From Selling Pani Puri To Scoring Century Against Pak In U-19 WC; Yashasvi

SportsFrom Selling Pani Puri To Scoring Century Against Pak In U-19 WC; Yashasvi's Story Is An Inspiration For All

Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Crosses 700 Mark After 86 Deaths On Friday; Kerala Lifts State Emergency

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Crosses 700 Mark After 86 Deaths On Friday; Kerala Lifts State Emergency

Chinese

NewsChinese 'Hero' Doctor Who First Warned About Coronavirus Passes Away