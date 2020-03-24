Coronavirus Outbreak: Punjab Cabinet Ministers To Donate A Month's Salary To CM's Relief Fund

In a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday, March 23, announced to donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

According to a government release, the Ministers decided to contribute their salaries on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"This is a goodwill gesture of the Punjab ministers to express their solidarity with the people of the state in their fight against coronavirus," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra was quoted by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, following discussions by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with MPs as well members of the legislative wing, the party on Monday announced that it will donate a month's salary to the CM's relief fund.

Appealing to all party leaders and workers to contribute to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Badal said, "These are challenging times for humanity. We need to keep ourselves safe but also come to the rescue of those who are suffering from COVID-19. Let us contribute in this effort to save our fellow brethren in whatever way possible."

He further asked SAD district presidents to help the district administration by reaching out to doctors and patients in hospital by providing them masks, ventilators and medicines, or by ensuring free 'langar' service to the needy.

Furthermore, the state's higher administrative and police officers have also decided to contribute their one day's salary.

While the IAS officers of the Punjab cadre announced that they would contribute their one day's salary to the CM's Relief Fund, DGP Dinkar Gupta said that all IPS and PPS officers have volunteered to contribute their one day's salary to the Police Welfare Fund.

Gupta further said that a sum of nearly Rs 33.2 lakh is likely to be contributed by 121 IPS and 809 PPS officers. These contributions will be used to initiate welfare measures for the police personnel, who are supplementing efforts of the state for the containment of the virus.