Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 Positive Congress MLA Casts Votes In PPE Suit For Rajya Sabha Polls

According to media reports, despite being tested coronavirus positive, the legislator was allowed to vote by the returning officer, provided all precautions were strictly followed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   20 Jun 2020 8:02 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 Positive Congress MLA Casts Votes In PPE Suit For Rajya Sabha Polls

Image Credits: Prajavani

Even the novel coronavirus could not deter a Congress legislator in Madhya Pradesh from casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections.

37-year-old Kunal Chaudhary is Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president and first-time MLA from Kalapipal constituency who arrived in an ambulance, wearing a PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit.

He was one of the last leaders to turn up to vote at the state assembly in Bhopal.

According to reports, Chaudhary said that he felt unwell on June 6 and got tested for coronavirus four days later. The report was released on June 12, diagnosed him of suffering from COVID-19.

I reached Vidhan Sabha around 12.45 pm in an ambulance, with full precaution wearing a PPE kit, the officials were also wearing PPE kit, though I felt they were a bit scared, which is natural. I voted for my party candidate and came back," said the MLA, reported NDTV.

The Times of India reported that despite being tested coronavirus positive, the legislator was allowed to vote by the returning officer, provided all precautions were strictly followed.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, 24 seats are currently vacant. All 206 MLAs of the Congress, BJP and others voted for Rajya Sabha polls.

Reportedly, Chaudhary reached after at least 205 MLAs had already cast their votes. Mr Chaudhary, wore the protective jumpsuit, carrying a mobile phone in his hand, walked into a room to cast his vote.

BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai slamming the move asked how the Election Commission allowed a minister infected with coronavirus to visit the state assembly and vote.

"The permission of the Corona positive MLA to enter the premises by the Election Commission is a violation of epidemic control rules," Bajpai tweeted.

Also Read: 'Those Who Use Chinese Products Should Be Beaten Up, Homes Should Be Ransacked': Bengal BJP Leader

