News

Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Rises To 361 In China, Second Case Confirmed In India

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 3 Feb 2020 5:33 AM GMT
coronavirus outbreak updates

Image Credits: India TV

A fresh advisory issued by the Health Ministry said that anyone with a travel history in China since January 15 could be quarantined.

On Sunday, February 2, India's second confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus was reported from Kerala. The patient is stable and is being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha Medical College. The patient had a history of travelling to China and had returned to Kerala on January 24.

India's first confirmed case of the virus was detected in Kerala's Thrissur district on Thursday. She was a student of Wuhan University who had just returned. She was later shifted to an isolation ward set up in the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

At present, 1,793 people who travelled from the virus affected countries are under surveillance in Kerala. While 70 among these have been admitted in selected isolation facilities, 1723 are under home isolation.

"A high alert is needed, but there is no need for panic. Isolation is the best medicine now. Both cases are stable," Kerala Health Minister, K K Shailaja, said at a press conference on Sunday. "People who are on home quarantine have been asked not to come out for 28 days. The government will implement will it strictly," she added.

In a fresh advisory, the Union Health Ministry has asked people to avoid travelling to China. The advisory also said that anyone with a travel history in China since January 15 could be quarantined.

With 57 deaths reported on Sunday alone, the death toll in China from the deadly coronavirus epidemic has hit 361. With this, the death toll has surpassed the 349 fatalities in the country due to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03. At present, there are 17,205 confirmed and 21,558 suspected cases in China, while globally, more than 150 confirmed cases have been reported.

On Sunday, 56 deaths were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and one from southwest China's Chongqing. The first death outside China was also reported yesterday, in the Philippines. The patient, a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, appeared to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines.

China Completes Construction Of Emergency Hospital To Treat Virus Patients

In just eight days, China has completed the construction of the new Huoshenshan(meaning 'fire-god mountain') hospital in Wuhan, to treat those affected by the virus. The hospital has 1,000 beds for patients with confirmed infections and will begin to receive patients from Monday.

The country is also building a second hospital - Leishenshan (or 'thunder-god mountain') with 1,600 beds to treat the virus affected patients and is scheduled to be completed on February 5.

654 Indians Evacuated From Wuhan

Meanwhile, 654 Indians were air-lifted from China's Wuhan Province in two batches. While 324 Indians were evacuated on Saturday, 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were evacuated on Sunday. As four Indians reported high fever, they could not board the second flight.

The evacuees have been quarantined at an isolation camp in Manesar, near Delhi. The people have been asked to wear three-layered masks and undergo daily medical examinations. If they show no symptoms after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home.

Meanwhile, a video of a group of men, staying at the facility, has surfaced online, in which they can be seen singing and dancing while wearing masks.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Declares Global Health Emergency As Death Toll Hits 213

Tags:    coronviruscoronavirus outbreakChinacoronavirus epidemicWuhan
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Man Drags Cop On Car

NewsMan Drags Cop On Car's Bonnet For 2 Km In Delhi, Video Goes Viral

Scared Of Coronavirus? Here Is Why You Need To Calm Down

NewsScared Of Coronavirus? Here Is Why You Need To Calm Down

CM Yogi Adityanath Goli

News'Boli Se Nahi, Toh Goli Se': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Warning For Those Obstructing Kanwariyas

Gandhi

NewsGandhi's Freedom Struggle A 'Staged Drama': BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Kicks Up Row

West Bengal: TMC Leader Ties Up, Drags, Beats-Up Women For Protesting Against Land Encroachment

NewsWest Bengal: TMC Leader Ties Up, Drags, Beats-Up Women For Protesting Against Land Encroachment

Abrupt Slowdown In Indian Economy Due To Demonetization, GST: IMF Chief

NewsAbrupt Slowdown In Indian Economy Due To Demonetization, GST: IMF Chief