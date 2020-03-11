News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Test Yourself At Nearest Government Hospital If You Have These Symptoms

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 11 March 2020 1:43 PM GMT
Coronavirus Outbreak: Test Yourself At Nearest Government Hospital If You Have These Symptoms

Image credit: Pixabay

Only government-run hospitals are conducting free of cost check-ups for the novel coronavirus as of now.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, a pertinent question being asked is where and how can one check if he is infected. Only government-run hospitals are conducting free of cost check-ups for the novel coronavirus as of now.

The testing process involves the sampling of various bodily fluids and takes up to five hours. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, has released a list of 52 laboratories capable of administering the test.

The ICMR has also approved 57 medical facilities for sample collection.

Who Should Be Tested?

According to an ICMR report released on March 6, the following people should be considered for COVID-19 testing:

1. Symptomatic (fever, sore throat, running nose, dyspnea, etc) individuals returned from affected countries (China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy etc.)

2. Close contacts of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 infection.

3. All individuals evacuated and quarantined from Wuhan, China and Diamond Princess ship, Japan

Personnel working at all the 57 collection centres and 52 laboratories have been trained by ICMR and Pune's National Institute of Virology.

Number Of Tests Conducted By The Laboratories

As of March 6, 2020, a total of 4058 samples from 3404 individuals have been tested by the network. This includes testing of 1308 samples from 654 individuals evacuated from Wuhan, China and quarantined at ITBP and Manesar Camp and tested twice on days 0 and 14. Subsequently, another 236 individuals evacuated from Wuhan and Diamond Princess Ship, Japan on 27th February 2020 were tested on day 0. Repeat testing will be conducted on day 14.

Also Read: Kerala Doctor Who Reported Suspected Coronavirus Case Sacked, Govt Says She Spread Panic

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Posters Shaming Accused Anti-CAA Protesters To Stay As Yogi Govt Decides To Challenge Allahabad HC Order

NewsPosters Shaming Accused Anti-CAA Protesters To Stay As Yogi Govt Decides To Challenge Allahabad HC Order

Coronavirus Outbreak: At Least 62 Infected In India, Kerala Declares Health Emergency In 4 Districts

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: At Least 62 Infected In India, Kerala Declares Health Emergency In 4 Districts

Fact Check: Madhu Kishwar Tweets Movie Clip With False

Fact CheckFact Check: Madhu Kishwar Tweets Movie Clip With False 'Jihadi Education' Claim

Coronavirus Outbreak: Test Yourself At Nearest Government Hospital If You Have These Symptoms

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Test Yourself At Nearest Government Hospital If You Have These Symptoms

Karnataka Gets 28 All-Women Post Offices, Garners Praises

NewsKarnataka Gets 28 All-Women Post Offices, Garners Praises

Countries Seal Borders, Ban Entry On Foreigners To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

NewsCountries Seal Borders, Ban Entry On Foreigners To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus