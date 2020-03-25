Coronavirus Outbreak: Surat Doctor 'Threatened' By Apartment Residents For Travelling To Hospital

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, outbreak scare has taken over people from across the world. In Surat, Gujarat a healthcare professional at the New Civil hospital was accused and threatened by her apartment residents for travelling to work.

Dr Sanjibani Panigrahi works in the psychiatric department of the hospital, said the Residents' Welfare Association president threatened her for travelling for an essential service exempted from lockdown, reported The Indian Express.

"On Monday night, when I returned back home from the hospital, eight to ten residents of our apartment, including our RWA president, were seated at the main entry gate. When they saw me coming, they said, we are noticing that you are going out, this is not the way, this will not be tolerated. We are warning you," Panigrahi was quoted as saying by the media. As the residents' statements were threatening, she tweeted about the incident on Tuesday, March 24, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After my tweet, a lot of my doctor friends told that they will help," she said. The incident comes a day after PM Modi's Janata Curfew, where citizens across the country clapped for five minutes to thank those fighting against COVID-19 at the forefront. "Since the last two years, I am staying in the apartment in Adajan area with my husband and my minor son. I have been helpful to the apartment residents many a time during emergencies. Everybody in our apartment knew that I am working as a doctor in NCH," the doctor said. "On Tuesday morning, the society residents changed their behaviour," she added. In another tweet, the doctor thanked everyone who helped her, including MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. "Thank you to everyone for your enormous support.I'm not able to tag all who supported me because there are so many people who did. But special thanks and gratitude to @TajinderBagga sir & @sanghaviharsh sir 4 hearing my voice & their immediate help within minutes of my tweet," she tweeted.

Thank you to everyone for your enormous support.I'm not able to tag all who supported me, because there are so many people who did. But special thanks and gratitude to @TajinderBagga sir & @sanghaviharsh sir 4 hearing my voice & their immediate help within minutes of my tweet. 🙏 https://t.co/Al0owunSdf — Sanjibani Panigrahi (@DrSanjibani) March 24, 2020