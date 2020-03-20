Coronavirus Outbreak: Man Thrashed In Maharashtra For Sneezing Without Covering His Face

As India grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak, a man riding a motorbike was allegedly thrashed in Gujari area of Kolhapur city, Maharashtra, on Thursday, March 19, for sneezing in public.

A CCTV footage of the incident soon went viral on social media. However, no complaint has been registered with the police.

In the video, a bike-rider can be seen halting and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus, reported NDTV.

In the heated exchange that followed, the man who had allegedly sneezed was beaten up.

Maharashtra has the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country. After three more cases were reported on Thursday, the total number reached 52.

