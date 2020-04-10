Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Reports 25 Deaths, 229 Cases In 24 Hours

Maharashtra on Thursday, April 9, reported twenty-five more deaths from the novel coronavirus, in the sharpest spike since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the total toll in the state to 97. After 229 more positive cases were reported, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1,364; highest in the country. Meanwhile, 125 people have recovered fro the deadly virus in the state.

Mumbai is the worst-affected with 876 cases and 54 deaths. In the last 24-hours, the city reported 162 new cases and nine deaths. Meanwhile, Pune recorded 14 new deaths.

With the rise in the number of cases, 381 areas in Mumbai have been declared as containment zones, which follows strict curfew measures. The number of containment zones in the city saw a dramatic rise from just 146 till March 31. Various containment zones include Worli's Koliwada, a fisherfolk village, and some pockets of Dharavi.

In addition, the city is preparing a mega quarantine centre at the NSCI Dome, an indoor stadium. It will have 500 beds with scope for further expansion.

According to NDTV, while an extension of the lockdown is being considered in Mumbai and Pune, non-affected areas may see some relaxations. However, the final decision will come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video-conference with Chief Ministers on Friday.

Authorities said that the first cases in Mumbai were those with a travel history to affected countries or who came in contact with those with travel history.

India at present has reported 6,725 cases of COVID-19. Of this, there are 5,863 active cases. While 635 have recovered from the infection, 227 have died.

