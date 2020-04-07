Coronavirus Outbreak: States To Continue Restrictions Post April 14 Lockdown Deadline

The 21-day nationwide lockdown which is slated to end on April 14, at least seven states on Monday, April 7, expressed that the restrictions will continue even after the lockdown ends.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown and said it was essential to save the lives of people.

"I am for the lockdown of the country furthermore after April 15. Because we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot recover lives. We cannot recover the lives of the people," Rao told reporters.

"I appeal to the honourable Prime Minister, to the Government of India, please extend the lockdown without any hesitation," he said. "Consult everybody, consult every Chief Minister, have a video conference with the entire country, but take a conscious decision. Because we have no other weapon in India to contain this dreadful virus."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand said that they may not fully lift the restrictions.

Assam is planning to start a registration system to control those who enter the state after the lockdown. Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a temporary system would be started, through which even permanent residents will need permits to enter the state.

"Depending on the Centre's directive, we will launch a website for registration is 3-4 days. If someone wishes to return to Assam, they will have to first register themselves. This will also give us an idea of the number of people living outside the state. If a lockdown is extended, we will have to think about them," said Sarma.

"The state government must have the arrangement to facilitate their return when lockdown ends. On April 15, we can allow 5,000 people, another 5,000 after two days, and this pattern could be followed depending on the number of people who are willing to get back home. But if they don't follow the system, all measures undertaken so far to contain the spread will go waste," he added.

Indicating a possible extension in lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters, "No one should be under the impression of the complete lifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown."