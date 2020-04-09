News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kolkata Gets Its First 'Disinfectant Tunnel' At New Market

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 9 April 2020 2:39 PM GMT
Image Credits: The Times Of India, Wikimedia

Meanwhile, in a similar move, the Indian railways had on Monday, April 6, set up a fumigation tunnel at Jagadhri Workshop near Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a disinfectant sprinkler system was installed at Kolkata's iconic New Market on Tuesday, April 7, to sanitize people entering and exiting the premises.

A walk-through kiosk was installed at one of the gates in the Market, which has water-sprinklers that spray disinfectant on traders and customers. It is fitted with a sensor which would start a motor as soon as a person enters it. The sprinklers attached to the motor would then spray water mixed with hydrogen peroxide, which would kill germs.

The sprinkler was set up by Harley Sanikool, a wing of F Harley company, in collaboration with Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Only one tunnel has been installed so far experimentally.

"The tunnels that have been installed elsewhere are spraying a solution of Sodium Hypochlorite (NaOCl). As you know, it's a bleaching agent which even in diluted form is unsafe for humans. For our system we are using a diluted version of Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2), it also has antiseptic properties used for treating wounds, so is completely safe to be used on human beings," company representative Apurve Kakkar told The Indian Express.

However, according to Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources, it would start the tunnel only after getting the opinion of experts on whether the sprinkling of hydrogen peroxide is harmful to people.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, a fumigation tunnel/sanitiser room has been set up, where when a person enters, fumigation spray would start and the entire body of the person would be sanitised on the way to the outgate," said Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

