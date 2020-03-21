Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt Caps Hand Sanitiser Prices At Rs 100, Masks At Rs 10

In a bid to curb the overcharging of hand sanitisers amid panic-buying due to the novel coronavirus, the government has capped the prices of sanitiser bottles at ₹100.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted on Friday, March 20, that a 200 ml bottle of hand sanitizer cannot be sold for more than ₹100. He added that the price of 2 ply (surgical) mask cannot be more than ₹8 per piece while that of 3 ply (surgical) mask cannot exceed ₹10.

"Other sizes of bottles will also be priced in the same proportion. These prices will be applicable throughout the country till 30 June 2020," he said in the tweet.