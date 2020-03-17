News

Google, Microsoft Launch Live Tracker, Symptoms Testing Websites For Coronavirus

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Published : 17 March 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Image credit: Bing

Information like numbers of active/recovered/fatal cases, in a particular country, can be obtained from the Microsoft website.

As of Monday, March 16, 168,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 6,610 deaths have been reported across 148 countries.

In the light of this frenzy, search engine giant Google took to Twitter to share five basic protective measures against coronavirus that can be followed by people worldwide.

The five steps recommended by Google include washing hands often, coughing into the elbow, not touching the face, staying over three feet apart from others and staying at home on feeling sick.

Alphabet's Verily, Google's sister organization on March 16, launched a coronavirus screening website which will assist local citizens to self-determine if they warranted a test and if need be, guided to the nearest health centre.

"Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time," Google said about Verily Life Sciences on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Bing team has built a tracker for COVID-19, to assist people to get real-time information about the spread of the global health pandemic.

The site was launched on Sunday, March 15. It shows a live world map and tracks total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as cases per country. Information like numbers of active/recovered/fatal cases, in a particular country, can be obtained by clicking on it on the map or by just tapping on the nation's name in the left column.

The site was built by a team effort from Microsoft Bing employees working from home, reported Deccan Herald. All the data is retrieved from authentic sources such as World Health Organization (WHO), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other regional health authorities.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Man Sells Face Masks For Rs 2, Wins Appreciation

