Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy Records 368 Deaths In 24 Hours, Cases In India Hit 110

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India hit 110 on Sunday, March 15, after 26 new cases were reported - the highest single-day rise so far. The new cases include 18 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, three from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

So far, 13 people have recovered and two have died in India. With 32 positive cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected in the country. With 22 cases, Kerala has the second-highest number of cases. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported its first case after a probationer at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) tested positive for the virus. The patient had returned from Spain recently.

At present, 14 states and union territories across the country have reported positive cases of the virus. According to the health ministry, 12,76,046 passengers have been screened at 30 designated airports till now.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, March 16, 53 more Indians - 52 students and a teacher - returned to India from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran. This is the fourth batch of Indians to have returned to India, making it a total of 389 Indians.

Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran.

With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran.

