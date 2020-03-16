Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy Records 368 Deaths In 24 Hours, Cases In India Hit 110
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India hit 110 on Sunday, March 15, after 26 new cases were reported - the highest single-day rise so far. The new cases include 18 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, three from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
So far, 13 people have recovered and two have died in India. With 32 positive cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected in the country. With 22 cases, Kerala has the second-highest number of cases.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported its first case after a probationer at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) tested positive for the virus. The patient had returned from Spain recently.
At present, 14 states and union territories across the country have reported positive cases of the virus. According to the health ministry, 12,76,046 passengers have been screened at 30 designated airports till now.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, March 16, 53 more Indians - 52 students and a teacher - returned to India from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran. This is the fourth batch of Indians to have returned to India, making it a total of 389 Indians.
Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 15, 2020
Thank the efforts of the team @India_in_Iran and Iranian authorities.
Italy on Sunday, March 15, reported 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 1,809. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the country rose to 24,747 from 21,157 on Saturday - its highest day-to-day increase in infections.
Globally, there are over 1,68,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 6,500 have died. In China, over 3,200 people have died from the virus, and there are over 80,800 confirmed cases. However, on March 15, China reported only 16 new cases, showing an overall drop in the number of cases in the country.
Outside China, Italy is the worst-affected, followed by Iran. Iran has 13,938 confirmed cases and has reported at least 724 deaths.