Six Migrants Killed, Four Injured After Being Run Over By Bus In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers who were walking to their native place in Bihar from Punjab were run over by a state-run government bus on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

According to reports, four others were injured.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway on Wednesday night, the officials said.

According to a Firstpost report, the bus was empty and the driver has been arrested. Also, the medical reports stated that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked concerned officials to investigate the accident.

The state government also announced that the families of those who died will get Rs 2 lakh compensation and those who were injured will get Rs 50,000.

The chief minister has directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and arrangements for taking the bodies to Bihar.

"Deep grief over the painful death of migrant workers in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. First train and now bus accident, why the lives of workers are so cheap? Can not the poor of the country come via Vande Bharat Mission? It is not right to fly so high that the truth on the ground is ignored," former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.



