Coronavirus Outbreak: MHA Tells States To Take Action Against Those Harassing People From Northeast

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, March 23, directed all states to take appropriate legal action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. The MHA's directive came amid the rising number of such cases against people from the North East.

"There have been cases where people from Northeast have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them," the advisory said.

"It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your state, UT may please be sensitised to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," it added.

The Ministry's advisory comes a day after a Manipur woman was spat on and called "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area by an unidentified man.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, several citizens from the Northeast, including athletes and sportspersons, have been facing racial discrimination.

According to The Indian Express, in Delhi University's North Campus, a student was hit by a water balloon on Holi and called "corona". In another case in the national capital, a woman from the North East was chased out of a Pandara Road restaurant by guests.