Man, Stray Dogs Share Spilt Milk In Heart Breaking Visual From Agra

In a heartbreaking incident that shows the impact of the lockdown on the nation's poorest, a man and a pack of stray dogs were seen sharing milk spilt on road at Ram Bagh Chauraha in Agra.

A video of the incident shows a man scooping milk with his hands into a small earthen pot, just metres away from a pack of stray dogs feeding on the same milk.

According to reports, a milkman's bike with milk container had overturned on the morning of April 13, sending the milk flowing down the road.



The video of the incident, shot by two bystanders, soon become viral.

However, according to Hindustan Times, SHO of Itimad-ud-Daula police station, Uday Veer Malik confirmed the incident but added that the man, believed to be mentally unstable, was collecting milk to feed the stray dogs.

"The man (50) lives under the Ram Bagh flyover and sometimes moves to temple nearby. He collects food and other edibles to feed dogs and on Monday morning had collected milk to feed the dogs," Malik told the media.

"The man was not collecting milk for himself but for feeding the dogs after a milkman on bike slipped and milk was spread on road," he added.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month has been extended till May 3, due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. As of April 14, India has reported 10,453 cases, of which 1,193 have recovered and 358 have died.