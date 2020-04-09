Coronavirus Lockdown: CRPF Helps Man On 2,100-Km Cycle Journey To See Ailing Father

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came to the rescue of a man who started a 2,100-km cycle journey from Mumbai to meet his ailing father in Jammu amid the nationwide lockdown.

Last Tuesday, 50-year-old Wazir Hussain had suffered a brain stroke, following which the family informed his son Mohammad Arif who works as a security guard in Bandra (West) area in Mumbai. With no means of transport amid the nationwide lockdown, Arif then set off for Rajouri on a bicycle on April 2. When CRPF's Kashmir-based helpline 'madadgaar' came to know about Arif's plight, they decided to help the father-son duo. Working in close coordination in four states and a union territory, CRPF's 72 battalion doctors visited Hussain on Sunday and shifted him to Rajouri district hospital. From there he was airlifted to Jammu. He was then moved to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Chandigarh for advanced treatment by Monday evening.

Simultaneously, they tracked Arif who had set off on a cycle to meet his father. "CRPF Madadgaar helpline reached out to this man in distress. His father Wazir Hussain was airlifted in a Pawan Hans chopper from Rajouri to Jammu on Sunday before being sent to Chandigarh through road," CRPF's Jammu sector spokesperson and deputy commandant Shivnandan Singh was quoted by Hindustan Times