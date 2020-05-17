With Biggest Spike Of 4,987 Fresh Cases In 24 Hrs, Death Toll At 2,872, COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 90,000 Mark

4,987 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, country's biggest single-day spike taking India's tally to pass the 90,000-mark on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, 120 deaths due to the deadly virus were reported in the same period. India has surpassed China's total COVID-19 tally.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 90,927. There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.

Sunday is the last day of the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this week, said that lockdown 4.0 will have new rules and cases-based relaxations will be announced in different zones.

Moving ahead with the preparation towards lockdown 4.0, over 30 municipal areas have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed.

These thirty municipal areas including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata that account which reportedly accounts for nearly 80% of country's coronavirus cases and should have the maximum restrictions under the Home Ministry's lockdown 4.0 revised rules.

According to reports, the selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.

