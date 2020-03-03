Amid Coronavirus Woes, OECD Slashes India's Growth Forecast To 5.1%

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday, March 2, slashed India's GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2020-21 to 5.1 per cent, amid concerns over the impact of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on the domestic and the global economy. Earlier, OECD had projected India's growth rate to be at 6.2 per cent.

The OECD said that the virus might hurt confidence, financial markets, the travel sector and disruption to supply chains contribute to the downward revisions in all the G20 economies in 2020. India is also a part of G20, a group of developed and developing economies.