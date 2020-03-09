News

Coronavirus Outbreak: With Four New Cases, Total Confirmed Cases In India Rise To 43

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 9 March 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Coronavirus Outbreak: With Four New Cases, Total Confirmed Cases In India Rise To 43

Image Credits: IndiaToday

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala were reported on Monday.

India on Monday reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala taking the total to 43, the Union Health Ministry officials said.

According to latest media reports, a three-year-old child who flew down to Cochin International Airport on March 7 from Italy has been tested positive. The child's parents are also being tested now.

A 63-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman had a travel history to Iran and was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend.

On Sunday, five members of the Kerala family were tested positive for the virus. The family had a recent travel history to Italy, the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe.

Italy in an unprecedented manner has announced the quarantine of 16 million people on its northern region of Lombardy and other badly affected areas to tackle the outbreak. Italy's death toll has risen to 366 on Sunday while the number of infections climbed to 7,375.

In Assam, at least 400 people have been quarantined after they came in contact with an American who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan. In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, 27 people have been put in isolation after they contacted a 45-year-old who tested positive for the virus. In Maharashtra, around 258 people have been discharged, and 15 are still in observation.

At Delhi airport, 1,40,603 air passengers have been screened and put on surveillance so far.

Mangaluru port has denied entry to cruise vessel MSC LIRICA amid the virus outbreak.

"In view of coronavirus, Central Government has decided that no cruise ship from any foreign destination will be allowed to call on Indian ports with immediate effect till March 31. Hence, it will not allow Cruise vessel MSC LIRICA to enter port tomorrow," the port authority said in a statement.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Number Of Cases In India Rises To 39, Italy Quarantines 16 Million People


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Punjab Teachers Protesting Against Dearth Of Jobs Lathi-Charged By Police, Dozens Injured

NewsPunjab Teachers Protesting Against Dearth Of Jobs Lathi-Charged By Police, Dozens Injured

Manufacturers Must Provide Sanitary Pad Disposal Bags From January 2021: Prakash Javadekar

NewsManufacturers Must Provide Sanitary Pad Disposal Bags From January 2021: Prakash Javadekar

"Damage Already Done": Activist Sadaf Jafar On Allahabad HC

Exclusive"Damage Already Done": Activist Sadaf Jafar On Allahabad HC's Orders To Remove Hoardings Naming Accused In Anti-CAA Protests

Delhi Violence: Police Files 700 Cases, Around 2,400 People Held

NewsDelhi Violence: Police Files 700 Cases, Around 2,400 People Held

Nari Shakti Puraskar Awardees

Get InspiredLady Mason, Centenarian Athlete, Fighter Pilots: Meet The 15 Nari Shakti Puraskar Awardees

Indian Firms To Offer 9.1% Pay Hike In 2020, Lowest In Decade

NewsIndian Firms To Offer 9.1% Pay Hike In 2020, Lowest In Decade