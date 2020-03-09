Coronavirus Outbreak: With Four New Cases, Total Confirmed Cases In India Rise To 43

India on Monday reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala taking the total to 43, the Union Health Ministry officials said.

According to latest media reports, a three-year-old child who flew down to Cochin International Airport on March 7 from Italy has been tested positive. The child's parents are also being tested now.

A 63-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman had a travel history to Iran and was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend.

On Sunday, five members of the Kerala family were tested positive for the virus. The family had a recent travel history to Italy, the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe.

Italy in an unprecedented manner has announced the quarantine of 16 million people on its northern region of Lombardy and other badly affected areas to tackle the outbreak. Italy's death toll has risen to 366 on Sunday while the number of infections climbed to 7,375.

In Assam, at least 400 people have been quarantined after they came in contact with an American who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan. In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, 27 people have been put in isolation after they contacted a 45-year-old who tested positive for the virus. In Maharashtra, around 258 people have been discharged, and 15 are still in observation.

At Delhi airport, 1,40,603 air passengers have been screened and put on surveillance so far.

Mangaluru port has denied entry to cruise vessel MSC LIRICA amid the virus outbreak.

"In view of coronavirus, Central Government has decided that no cruise ship from any foreign destination will be allowed to call on Indian ports with immediate effect till March 31. Hence, it will not allow Cruise vessel MSC LIRICA to enter port tomorrow," the port authority said in a statement.

