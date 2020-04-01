Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 40,000, Confirmed Cases Surpass 857,400

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 42,107 with over 857,400 confirmed cases of the virus, as of Tuesday, March 31. The cases doubled from 4 lakh to 8 lakh in just eight days.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, 178,034 people have recovered from the infection globally leaving over six lakh active cases.

With at least 3,896 deaths from the virus, the United States has surpassed China's death toll and has the third-highest death toll. With 188,713 cases of the virus, the country has reported the maximum number of positive cases. Meanwhile, 7,082 have recovered from the infection in the country.

On Tuesday, Spain, the United Kingdom and France each reported their biggest overnight jump in deaths from the virus. While France reported 499 deaths in 24 hours, the UK reported 381 deaths - more than double reported the previous day.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China and the country currently has 81,518 cases of the virus. Of this, 76,052 people have recovered and 3,305 have died. Meanwhile, Spain's death toll rose by 849 cases.

Italy, the second worst-affected country, has reported 105,792 cases of the virus and 12,428 deaths - the largest in any country. Meanwhile, 15,729 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, India has reported 1657 cases of the virus, of which 150 have recovered and 50 have died, according to India COVID-19 tracker. With 320 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases. While Kerala has reported 241 cases, Tamil Nadu has reported 124 cases.

