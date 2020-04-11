Coronavirus India Updates: Highest-Ever 1035 Confirmed Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

With 40 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus in India, the total death toll in the country has reached 239, as of April 11. In the highest single-day jump, 1,035 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases 7,447. Of this, 642 have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, with 1,574 cases. While 110 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, 188 have recovered - the highest in the country. Of the total cases, Mumbai alone has reported over 800 cases.

With 911 cases, Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this, 44 have recovered and 8 died. The state saw a sharp rise in the number of cases in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, the national capital has reported 903 cases, of which 25 have recovered and 13 have died. In order to contain the spread of the virus, the authorities in Delhi have now sealed 30 hotspots.

With two deaths reported from the novel coronavirus, Kerala has one of the lowest death rates in the country. The state has so far reported 364 confirmed cases of the virus. With 123 people recovered from the virus, the state has the second-highest number of recovered patients.

While India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14, states like Odisha and Punjab have already announced an extension in the lockdown till April 30.

Across the globe, there are 16,96,139 confirmed cases of the virus. While 3,76,200 have recovered, 1,02,669 have died.