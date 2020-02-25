Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Hits 2,663 In China, India To Send Third Evacuation Flight To Wuhan On February 26

The death toll from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in China rose to 2, 663 as of Tuesday, February 25 after 71 new deaths were reported in mainland China. Of this total deaths, 68 deaths were reported from Wuhan city in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has said that it is too early to declare the novel virus a pandemic. However, it said that the countries must be "in a phase of preparedness." A pandemic refers to a situation when an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person across the world.

"Using the word pandemic now does not fit the facts, but it may certainly cause fear.



We do not live in a binary, black-and-white world.



It's not either-or.



At present, China has 77,658 confirmed cases of the virus. Globally, the virus has infected more than 80,000 people. Meanwhile, with 60 more cases reported in South Korea on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 893. South Korea now has the most number of cases after China and has so far registered eight deaths due to the virus.



Japan has reported the fourth death of a passenger from the quarantine Diamond Princess ship. At present, the ship has 691 people infected due to the virus.

REPORTS SO FAR TODAY



THAILAND 2 new cases

JAPAN 1 new case

SPAIN 1 new case

SOUTH KOREA 60 new cases

CHINA 508 new cases 71 Deaths

CANADA 1 new case

KUWAIT 2 new cases

9th Death in S.K.

4th Death ni DP.

7 Death in ITALY

2 New deaths in IRAN

3 New cases KUWAIT



