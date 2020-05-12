News

Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 70,000-Mark, PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM Today

According to the figures provided by the Union Health Ministry, over 3,604 new infections and 87 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 May 2020 9:35 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Nandan M
Image Credits: NDTV

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 70,000-mark on Tuesday, May 12.

According to the figures provided by the Union Health Ministry, over 3,604 new infections and 87 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country reporting over 1,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Monday.

The total number of virus-cases stands at 23,401 with 868 fatalities followed by Gujarat which is the second state reporting the maximum number of cases with over 8,540 infections, including 513 deaths.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a single-day high of 798 new cases, taking the state's total cases to 8,002

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, after the meeting with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to PMO Twitter handle, the Prime Minister will be addressing the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday evening.

Notably, the announcement comes at a time when there is less than a week left for the third phase of the nationwide lockdown to end.

Also Read: "Lockdown Might Extend Beyond May 17 In Red Zones, Curfew To Br Relaxed Elsewhere": Report

