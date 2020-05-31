India Records Biggest Surge With 8,380 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Crosses 5,000-Mark

Over 8,300 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,82,143 on Sunday.

The death toll due to the deadly virus increased to 5,164 as 193 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours of which 99 were from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five in Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there were 89,995 active cases in the country while the recovery rate has witnessed a significant surge with 86,983 cases.

The data also stated that Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of confirmed cases (65,168), followed by Tamil Nadu (21,184), Delhi (18,549) and Gujarat (16,343).

With the fourth phase of the lockdown ending on Sunday, May 31, the government announced a phased lockdown extension in the non-containment zones. The states would be allowed to impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary to contain the coronavirus outbreak

Some states like Punjab, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have announced they would extend the lockdown by 2-4 weeks but also announced some relaxations.

Additionally, from June 1, there would be no restriction on movement of people and goods within or between states while hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.

